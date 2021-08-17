All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Microsoft move to adopt cryptocurrency, but not in the way you think

Microsoft's research team has released a new paper that alludes to a move towards adopting cryptocurrency, but differently.

Published Tue, Aug 17 2021 3:31 AM CDT
According to a new paper released by Microsoft's research department, Microsoft has made a move towards adopting cryptocurrencies.

According to the paper, Microsoft and researchers from Alibaba and Carnegie Mellon University have studied what is described as "a blockchain-based incentive system to bolster anti-piracy campaigns", per Cointelegraph. The new paper explored what this new system would be like on the Ethereum blockchain, with the project's main goal to create a system that ensures privacy but is also fully transparent.

The paper states the following about the research titled "Argus: A Fully Transparent Incentive System for Anti-Piracy Campaigns"; "We see this as a distributed system problem. In the implementation, we overcome a set of unavoidable obstacles to ensure security despite full transparency." Detailed in the paper is Argus and a watermark algorithm named "proof of leakage", which enables backtracing of pirated content all the way back to the source. If you are interested in reading more about how this system works, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

