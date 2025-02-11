Microsoft's latest study confirms it: AI is making us dumber

New research conducted by Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon has observed that reliance on AI causes a decline in critical thinking, among other effects.

A recent report from researchers at Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon suggests that generative AI use may contribute to a decline in critical thinking. The logic is simple: the more you rely on AI, the less critical thinking you engage in. However, the study-conducted on 319 knowledge workers-takes a deeper look at this issue, examining its real-world implications.

Credit: Getty Images

The conclusions were based on self-reported survey responses, where participants detailed their AI usage, how often they applied critical thinking, and the level of effort required.

One of the findings was that excessive reliance on AI can weaken cognitive abilities. Researchers found that respondents often mistook "copy-pasting with minor tweaks" for critical thinking-accepting AI-generated content without questioning its accuracy. This is particularly concerning given AI's tendency to be confidently wrong. Just look at some of Google's AI-generated summaries and their hilarious misfires as an example.

Another key finding was that AI can drive "mechanized convergence"-a phenomenon where diverse thinking declines in favor of uniform, formulaic approaches. Instead of encouraging creativity and varied problem-solving, AI tends to push users toward predictable, standardized outputs.

"Users with access to GenAI tools produce a less diverse set of outcomes for the same task, compared to those without."

The study also highlighted "digital amnesia"-the idea that relying on AI weakens memory retention, reduces critical thinking, and diminishes our ability to process complex information independently.

"While GenAI and conversational search engines can streamline tasks like literature reviews, some fear that outsourcing this work could harm our ability to learn and remember, in what is sometimes referred to as 'digital amnesia.'" the researchers wrote.

This isn't exactly a revelation-having limitless information at our fingertips was always going to create some level of reliance and mental atrophy. But the key takeaway isn't that AI is inherently bad; it's that we need to be deliberate in how we use it, ensuring it sharpens our thinking rather than dulls it.