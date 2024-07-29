Researchers tease CRAM tech: over 1000x reduction in AI processing energy requirements

AI requires incredible amounts of energy, with US researchers developing new technology that reduces energy consumption by AI processing by at least 1000x.

Published
2 minutes & 9 seconds read time

The power required to run complex, massive clusters of high-performance AI GPUs continues to skyrocket with the power of the AI chips themselves, but new research has a reduction in energy consumption required by AI processing by at least 1000x.

Researchers tease CRAM tech: over 1000x reduction in AI processing energy requirements 34
Open Gallery 2

In a new peer-reviewed paper, a group of engineering researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have showed an AI efficiency-boosting technology, which is in lamens terms a shortcut in the regular practice of AI computations that massively reduces energy consumption for those workloads.

AI computing sees data transferred between components processing it (logic) and where data is stored (memory and storage). The moving around of this data back and forth is the main factor in power consumption being 200x higher than the energy used in the computation, according to this research.

The researchers have used CRAM (Computational Random-Access Memory), with the CRAM technology that the research team developed uses a high-density, reconfigurable spintronic in-memory compute substrate inside of the memory cells themselves. Nifty.

This is different to processing-in-memory solutions like PIM from Samsung, with Samsung using a processing computing unit (PCU) inside of the memory core, so data still needs to travel from memory cells to the PCU and back, but it's just not as far.

This is where CRAM steps in.

With CRAM, the data never leaves the memory, instead it gets processed entirely without using the computer's memory array, with the research team explaining this allowed their CRAM-powered system running AI computing applications with an energy consumption improvement "on the order of 1000x over a state-of-the-art solution".

The team had other examples of their CRAM system, performing the MNIST handwritten digit classifer task, the CRAM was 2500x more energy efficient, and 1700x as fast as near-memory processing systems using the 16nm process node. This task is used to train AI systems on recognizing handwriting.

AI workloads require immense amounts of power, especially when you think the likes of Elon Musk and his xAI startup's new Memphis Supercluster, which has 100,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs. The facility draws from the grid, but Elon called in a bunch of high-end portable power generators, and he hasn't even fired up all 100,000 of the AI GPUs yet.

We have had recent reports that AI workloads are consuming as much energy as entire nations, with a total of 4.3 GW in 2023, and expected to grow between 26% and 36% in the years to come. So working on solutions that radically reduces power consumption on AI chips is a very important milestone for these researchers and the future of AI semiconductors.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

?> ?>
Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99 $729.99 $729.99
Buy
$29449.95
$29449.95 $29449.95 $29449.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/29/2024 at 10:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techspot.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags