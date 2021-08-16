All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's latest cargo trip to the ISS contains a game-changing machine

NASA's latest cargo trip to the International Space Station contains a machine that may change the game for Mars/Moon colonists.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Aug 16 2021 4:08 AM CDT
The latest cargo trip to the International Space Station contains a piece of technology that may very well pave the road for future colonists of our moon and other planets.

NASA's latest cargo trip to the ISS contains a game-changing machine
NASA is currently in preparation of constructing some sort of base on the moon that humans will be able to operate in. However, before construction gets underway, there are many tests that the space agency needs to do to gather the best and most efficient understanding of how to begin. One of the pieces of technology that needs to be tested is a 3D printer on the International Space Station.

This isn't any normal 3D printer, though, as it's designed to print regolith, (loose soil or rock) from the moon or other planets. The idea behind the printer is to reduce the amount of materials that will need to be transported to the moon or another planet. If the printing is successful, we could see colonists on the moon or Mars printing out structures using the loose soil or rock around them. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NASA's latest cargo trip to the ISS contains a game-changing machine 02 | TweakTown.com
engadget.com

