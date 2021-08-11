All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Capcom sales: Resident Evil tops 117m, Monster Hunter at 75m

Capcom reveals updated sales figures for its top-earning franchises, showing significant growth in the Resident Evil series.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Aug 11 2021 2:13 PM CDT
aCapcom's latest franchise sales figures show strong growth in some of gaming's most powerful IPs, including Monster Hunter and Resident Evil.

Capcom sales: Resident Evil tops 117m, Monster Hunter at 75m 43 | TweakTown.com
Capcom kicked off its FY2021 period with a massive spike in game sales. Q1 net sales revenue was up 104% to 48.2 billion yen, driven by a staggering 13.3 million games sold during the period. Resident Evil made up over half of these quarterly sales with 7 million units sold digitally and physically.

Taking a closer look at Capcom's top 5 franchises and we see clear trends that help define the company's long-term business. While the new RE Village mostly made up total RE sales growth, Capcom did sell a bunch of older games like RE5, RE6, and RE7. Meanwhile, sales of Monster Hunter World have slowed down to 500,000 units during Q1, bringing total game sales to 17.3 million.

Here's a snapshot of major franchise growth during Q1'21:

  • Resident Evil - 7 million
  • Monster Hunter - 3 million
  • Mega Man - 1 million
  • Devil May Cry - 1 million

The remainder is made up of a number of older games that weren't disclosed on the Platinum Sellers page.

Read Also: Resident Evil Village PS5 Review: A Graveyard Smash

Capcom sales: Resident Evil tops 117m, Monster Hunter at 75m 121 | TweakTown.com
