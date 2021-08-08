All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU overclocked: insane 5.5GHz under LN2 cooling

AMD Ryzen 5 5300G overclocked under LN2 cooling breaks OC records, smashes CPU barriers right up into the realm of 5.5GHz.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 8 2021 11:51 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's new Ryzen 3 5300G processor isn't the one you'd think of when it comes to gaming your days and nights away on, but for an overclocker... well, holy sh*t -- the APU has just been OC'd all the way up to an insane record-breaking 5.5GHz.

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU overclocked: insane 5.5GHz under LN2 cooling 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The Ryzen 3 5300G is a quad-core APU that you can buy for around $110-$130 in the US, with a Vega-based integrated GPU for gamers that don't have deeper pockets for a higher-end CPU and GPU combination. Well, during an overclocking marathon by Safedick, who used an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme motherboard and 16 GB of G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-2066 (CL14-14-14-28-1T) memory.

With that combo, the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor was cranked up to 5.5GHz under LN2 cooling, so don't be thinking you'd be pushing that OC under a normal air cooler or AIO liquid cooler.

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU overclocked: insane 5.5GHz under LN2 cooling 05 | TweakTown.com
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU overclocked: insane 5.5GHz under LN2 cooling 06 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU overclocked: insane 5.5GHz under LN2 cooling 07 | TweakTown.com

With the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor pushed up to 5.5GHz the overclocking fun comes in, with world records being broken that you can read all about here.

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU overclocked: insane 5.5GHz under LN2 cooling 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 5 5600X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$289.00
$279.99$279.99$299.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/8/2021 at 9:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, hwbot.org

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.