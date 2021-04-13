All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

AMD launches Ryzen 5000G series with integrated GPU for pre-built PCs

AMD's new Ryzen 5000G series is led by the flagship Ryzen 7 5700G: 8 cores, 16 threads at up to 4.6GHz with integrated graphics.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 13 2021 8:30 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has just launched its new Ryzen 5000G series processors with the introduction of the new Zen 3-based Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 5 5600G, and Ryzen 3 5300G chips.

AMD launches Ryzen 5000G series with integrated GPU for pre-built PCs 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

It starts with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G which is a new 8-core, 16-thread CPU which clocks at up to 4.6GHz and has 20MB of cache in total. There are 8 compute units at up to 2GHz here, with the CPU using up to 65W of power. Next up is the Ryzen 5 5600G with 6 cores and 12 threads at up to 4.4GHz with 19MB of cache in total, 7 compute units with the GPU at up to 1.9GHz and the same up to 65W power consumption.

AMD's lowest member of the new Ryzen 5000G processors is the new Ryzen 3 5300G which is a new 4-core, 8-thread CPU with clocks of up to 4.2GHz, 10MB of cache and 6 compute units at up to 1.7GHz and up to 65W power consumption.

AMD launches Ryzen 5000G series with integrated GPU for pre-built PCs 03 | TweakTown.com

AMD says that the new Ryzen 7 5700G processor is up to 38% faster in content creation, 35% faster in producivity, and over twice as fast for gaming with its new built-in Radeon graphics.

AMD launches Ryzen 5000G series with integrated GPU for pre-built PCs 04 | TweakTown.com

AMD knows you can't buy a high-end Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 9 5900X processor right now, so the company points out that the new Ryzen 7 5700G processor is also great with a discrete GPU installed. The new Ryzen 7 5700G is faster across the board in all games compared to the Ryzen 7 4700G.

AMD launches Ryzen 5000G series with integrated GPU for pre-built PCs 05 | TweakTown.com

But we're here for the integrated graphics, of which you will still get some great gaming in with the Ryzen 7 5700G -- probably at 1080p and low/medium detail but it's an integrated GPU, what did you expect? 199FPS in League of Legends is more than enough I'd say.

AMD launches Ryzen 5000G series with integrated GPU for pre-built PCs 06 | TweakTown.com

Content creation is great on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G -- with some great performance across the board against the new Intel Core i7-10700 processor.

AMD launches Ryzen 5000G series with integrated GPU for pre-built PCs 07 | TweakTown.com

The same goes for the new Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 5300G processors in content creation and gaming when versed against Intel's new Core i5-10600 and Core i3-10300, respectively.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 5800X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.00
$449.00$449.00$449.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2021 at 4:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.