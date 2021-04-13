AMD launches Ryzen 5000G series with integrated GPU for pre-built PCs

AMD's new Ryzen 5000G series is led by the flagship Ryzen 7 5700G: 8 cores, 16 threads at up to 4.6GHz with integrated graphics.

AMD has just launched its new Ryzen 5000G series processors with the introduction of the new Zen 3-based Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 5 5600G, and Ryzen 3 5300G chips.

It starts with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G which is a new 8-core, 16-thread CPU which clocks at up to 4.6GHz and has 20MB of cache in total. There are 8 compute units at up to 2GHz here, with the CPU using up to 65W of power. Next up is the Ryzen 5 5600G with 6 cores and 12 threads at up to 4.4GHz with 19MB of cache in total, 7 compute units with the GPU at up to 1.9GHz and the same up to 65W power consumption.

AMD's lowest member of the new Ryzen 5000G processors is the new Ryzen 3 5300G which is a new 4-core, 8-thread CPU with clocks of up to 4.2GHz, 10MB of cache and 6 compute units at up to 1.7GHz and up to 65W power consumption.

AMD says that the new Ryzen 7 5700G processor is up to 38% faster in content creation, 35% faster in producivity, and over twice as fast for gaming with its new built-in Radeon graphics.

AMD knows you can't buy a high-end Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 9 5900X processor right now, so the company points out that the new Ryzen 7 5700G processor is also great with a discrete GPU installed. The new Ryzen 7 5700G is faster across the board in all games compared to the Ryzen 7 4700G.

But we're here for the integrated graphics, of which you will still get some great gaming in with the Ryzen 7 5700G -- probably at 1080p and low/medium detail but it's an integrated GPU, what did you expect? 199FPS in League of Legends is more than enough I'd say.

Content creation is great on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G -- with some great performance across the board against the new Intel Core i7-10700 processor.

The same goes for the new Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 5300G processors in content creation and gaming when versed against Intel's new Core i5-10600 and Core i3-10300, respectively.