ADATA's new LEGEND PCIe Gen4 SSD: up to 7400MB/sec speeds

ADATA's new LEGEND PCIe 4.0 SSD is ready for your next-gen gaming PC, offering read speeds of up to 7400MB/sec -- yeah 7.4GB/sec!

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 5 2021 8:20 PM CDT
ADATA has just finished hosting its "Xtreme Innovation" online product launch, where it unveiled next-gen DDR5 modules with 64GB kits on the way, as well as next-gen PCIe 4.0 SSD storage with huge speeds.

The new ADATA LEGEND PCIe 4.0 SSD was unveiled, offering huge read speeds of up to 7400MB/sec (7.4GB/sec) which is more than enough speed for even the craziest storage speed freak in your life. Whether it's benchmarking, video editing, 3D rendering, or everything in between -- ADATA has your LEGEND... get it?

ADATA explains: "In an era of social media, video streaming, and 5G, high-quality content has become the backbone of our world. ADATA is ready to meet the needs of creators with a slew of new products. Among them is ADATA's new LEGEND PCIe Gen4 SSD. The SSD is able to achieve blazing-fast read speeds of up to 7400 MB/s, ideal for video editing and 3D rendering".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

