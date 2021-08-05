ADATA's new LEGEND PCIe Gen4 SSD: up to 7400MB/sec speeds

ADATA's new LEGEND PCIe 4.0 SSD is ready for your next-gen gaming PC, offering read speeds of up to 7400MB/sec -- yeah 7.4GB/sec!

ADATA has just finished hosting its "Xtreme Innovation" online product launch, where it unveiled next-gen DDR5 modules with 64GB kits on the way, as well as next-gen PCIe 4.0 SSD storage with huge speeds.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new ADATA LEGEND PCIe 4.0 SSD was unveiled, offering huge read speeds of up to 7400MB/sec (7.4GB/sec) which is more than enough speed for even the craziest storage speed freak in your life. Whether it's benchmarking, video editing, 3D rendering, or everything in between -- ADATA has your LEGEND... get it?

ADATA explains: "In an era of social media, video streaming, and 5G, high-quality content has become the backbone of our world. ADATA is ready to meet the needs of creators with a slew of new products. Among them is ADATA's new LEGEND PCIe Gen4 SSD. The SSD is able to achieve blazing-fast read speeds of up to 7400 MB/s, ideal for video editing and 3D rendering".