New Battlefield games could come every 2 years, EA says

EA now sees the Battlefield franchise as a service. Publisher CEO Andrew Wilson confirms that Battlefield 2042's online-only framework is the foundation of the future of the series, and that new Battlefield games could release every 2 years.

"That is our orientation," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said when asked about new Battlefield games releasing every 2 years.

"More importantly you should think of Battlefield as a service. We're revolutionizing and reinventing our epic war-scale experiences. Battlefield Portal will also drive deep long-term engagement."

"We're really invested on 365 day engagement on every platform."

Battlefield Portal is the most important thing that DICE or EA has done with the franchise to date, and the mode is EA's unique answer to Call of Duty Warzone. It's a mixture of Halo's Forge mode and custom games with a huge level of dynamic options for gamers to play with, including an actual development-level code editor to completely customize matches.

"You're going to hear a lot more about Battlefield live services, in-game monetization, and so forth, but trust that the team is working very hard on this and they have some very unique ideas on what we can continue to do to create this as a long-term interaction with consumers," EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said.

"We want to build a long-term relationship with Battlefield users."

Whatever's next in the Battlefield franchise, expect it to continue on the path that BF2042 has set: 128-player action, AI and bots, and online-driven live services that are monetized over time.

Meanwhile, DICE wants to use the cloud to do amazing things--especially with AI and machine learning.