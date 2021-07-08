Battlefield 2042's DICE wants to use the cloud to do insane things

The next Battlefield game after Battlefield 2042 could leverage high-end supercomputers to massively accelerate game physics, visual fidelity, and other core features.

What does the future look like for DICE"s first-person shooters? Cloud tech could significantly change the Battlefield franchise--at least that's what DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson thinks.

"Cloud computing really has changed a bunch of other industries and gaming has kind of barely touched on it. So if you think of a game like Battlefield, we have things like AI in the game now, destruction, actually procedural level creation, and the next-gen consoles are super powerful, but if we move much of that logic out to the cloud servers we could do some really high-scale computing we haven't really been able to do in the past. Destruction, visual fidelity," Gabrielson said in a recent EA stream.

"And I think it's just a couple years away and then you'll see some pretty cool shooters out there I'd imagine. But we'll see. Soon, trademark."

The truth is that Battlefield 2042 already leverages cloud technology. The game is online-only and is driven by new AI advancements developed by EA's internal SEED R&D department, not to mention the new server optimizations that make 128-player battles possible.

Next-gen console tech allows for more compute power with the AMD RDNA 2/Zen 2 SoCs, but the cloud offers access to ultra-powerful supercomputers that can process an incredible amount of data, including complex machine learning algorithms that help upscale resolution and in-game physics systems--even Microsoft's Project xCloud servers have blades using multiple Xbox Series X SoCs in tandem.

This is particularly exciting because both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can support machine learning.

The supercomputers train the data, and then the consoles use that data in a process called inference. Sony's AI division is working closely with its first-party teams to optimize the PS5's ML capabilities, and Insomniac Games has already used ML in Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Microsoft, on the other hand, is developing its own machine learning algorithms called DirectML to help upscale resolution, offering developers another DirectX 12-powered alternative to DLSS or AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution tech. The Xbox Series X/S consoles support 8-bit and 4-bit integer operations for machine learning inference, which isn't a lot compared to dedicated next-gen graphics cards, but it's still enough to help push the bar for cloud console gaming experiences.

More Battlefield 2042 News

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.