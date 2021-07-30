All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Xbox Series X can run 100 million+ triangles on UE5 in real-time

The Coalition's recent technical demo showcases the flexibility, capability, and raw might of Unreal Engine 5 on Xbox Series X.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jul 30 2021 3:18 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Coalition flexes the Xbox Series X's raw console power and pushes the 12TFLOP RDNA 2 GPU and Zen 2 CPU to its limits.

Gears of War developer The Coalition has been setting benchmarks on the Xbox Series X since the get-go. Before the system launched, the devs managed to get Gears 5 running at Ultra PC equivalent presets on the Series X with Unreal Engine 4, complete with new global illumination effects. Now they're setting sights on Epic's new potent Unreal Engine 5.

In its recent Alpha Point tech demo, The Coalition managed to get 100 million+ triangles running flawlessly on the Series X with real-time light and reflections thanks to Unreal Engine 5's new toolsets. The results deliver an incredible look at the potential of next-gen gaming. The devs are careful to say Alpha Point does not represent any commercial product; it's merely an illustration on what's possible on the Xbox Series X. And things are still very early. Microsoft's internal first-party teams are busily testing, experimenting, and iterating on console software, SDKs, and games engines in exciting ways to help redefine what's possible on the Series X.

The devs are taking full advantage of UE5's breakthrough Nanite geometry virtualization technology, which allows developers to inject cinematic-level textures into scenes with minimal costs. Game developers have a budget (memory allocation, hardware capabilities, graphics, etc) and Nanite basically helps them reduce their bills so they have more money to spend on fun stuff like frame rates, expanded environments, and other game-defining things.

Here's how Epic Games defines Nanite:

"Some of these assets are tens of millions of triangles for an individual asset. We're talking about entire scenes made up of billions and billions of triangles," said Epic VP of Engineering Nick Penwarden. "They were able to just make the art in whatever made the most sense to them, import it, and let the engine handle the details."

"Previously, artists would start with a really high-resolution asset and bake it down to a low-poly model and generate a normal map out of it. Ours don't have to do that step any more and it's all done by Nanite," said Graphics Technical Director Daniel Wright.

Xbox Series X can run 100 million+ triangles on UE5 in real-time 232 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Gears 5 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$18.76$14.99$18.74
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/30/2021 at 3:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.