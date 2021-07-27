All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: 'Time traveler' claims his year 2027 is connected to 2021

Tesla 'boat mode' video shows electric cars wading through flood water

If your area is prone to flooding, it may be time to look at getting a Tesla vehicle as the 'boat mode' really seems to work.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 27 2021 3:33 AM CDT
If you live in an area with heavy rainfall and the chance of flooding, it may be time to consider buying a Tesla, at least according to these videos.

It should be noted that none of the Tesla electric vehicles have an official "boat mode", but that doesn't mean that the cars can't drive when surrounded by water. A video released by Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley shows a Tesla owner in China driving through a body of water where the water on the road comes up to the windshield of the car.

This isn't the first time a Tesla owner has challenged the waters in the area, as another Tesla driver tested his luck in a flooded area that had water levels coming up over the back tires. Tesla vehicles are designed to be waterproof (to a degree), which makes sense when you consider that all of the company's vehicles are electric. Perhaps the idea of driving them through water came from a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said, the "Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time".

Tesla 'boat mode' video shows electric cars wading through flood water 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

