A black hole emitted jet, images captured it in unprecedented detail

The Event Horizon Telescope has managed to capture images of a supermassive black hole emitting a jet in unprecedented detail.

Published Tue, Jul 20 2021 4:03 AM CDT
Astronomers have obtained new images of a supermassive black hole emitting a powerful jet in detail that wasn't possible until now.

The images were captured by the Event Horizon Telescope which was pointed at the center of the Centaurus A galaxy. The telescope managed to capture images of a powerful jet that came out of the black hole with ten times more accuracy and sixteen times higher resolution than was previously possible.

According to astronomer Michael Janssen of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Germany and Radboud University in the Netherlands, "This allows us for the first time to see and study an extragalactic radio jet on scales smaller than the distance light travels in one day. We see up close and personal how a monstrously gigantic jet launched by a supermassive black hole is being born."

Additionally, Janssen said that the supermassive black hole located at the center of Centaurus A is different from the one located at the center of the Milky Way and has the same mass of 55 million suns combined. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

