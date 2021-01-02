All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER, RTX 3070 SUPER teased to come soon

NVIDIA's super-faster GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER teased, will take the battle to AMD's new Big Navi cards.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jan 2 2021 8:50 PM CST
NVIDIA is expected to launch two new high-end graphics cards sometime this year, with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and now the newly-rumored GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER graphics card.

But joining the new rumor of the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER is the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER, but why? Well, the RTX 3080 has 10GB of VRAM and the RTX 3070 has 8GB of VRAM. Both of their competitors in the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 have 16GB of VRAM and I'm sure NVIDIA wants to something about that.

The new rumors are coming from kopite7kimi on Twitter, who says that there are "some new SKUs" coming and they might be the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER graphics cards. We could expect the RTX 3080 SUPER to be a tweaked RTX 3080 with 16GB of VRAM -- while the higher-end RTX 3080 Ti would pack 20GB of VRAM.

As for the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER, Kopite ponders if it'll feature a new GA103 GPU that hasn't been used yet -- both the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER could use this new GA103 -- slotting right between GA104 and GA102.

We'll know more as the weeks and months flip by.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

