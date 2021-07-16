All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Microsoft accuse Israeli group of selling tools that hack into Windows

A new report has revealed that Microsoft is accusing an Israeli group of selling tools that allow users to hack into Windows.

Published Fri, Jul 16 2021 6:09 AM CDT
Microsoft has accused an Israeli group of hackers of creating and selling tools that can hack into Microsoft Windows.

According to Microsoft and technology human rights group Citizen Lab, the hacking group named Candiru has created software that is able to hack into Microsoft Windows to exploit it. Citizen Lab's security researchers showed how the tool has spread around the globe and how it was used to "target various civil society organizations, including a Saudi dissident group and a left-leaning Indonesian news outlet", per Reuters.

Microsoft has already fixed the flaws that Candiru was exploiting. However, Microsoft didn't give Candiru the credit of naming the group directly. Instead, Microsoft said it was an "Israel-based private sector offensive actor" that has been codenamed Sourgum. Microsoft wrote in a blog post, "Sourgum generally sells cyberweapons that enable its customers, often government agencies around the world, to hack into their targets' computers, phones, network infrastructure, and internet-connected devices."

Microsoft also said, "These agencies then choose who to target and run the actual operations themselves."

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

