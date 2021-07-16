All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Japan obliterates world record for fastest internet speed ever

Typing on your phone may soon power your phone, and here's how

Researchers at the University of California created a 'holy grail' piece of technology that charges devices with people's bodies.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 16 2021 3:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new "holy grail" type of technology has been created by researchers at the University of California that very well could revolutionize how we charge our devices.

Typing on your phone may soon power your phone, and here's how 01 | TweakTown.com

Engineers from the University of California San Diego have developed a new way of charging devices through harvesting energy from the human body. The engineers created a thin strip that is worn on the end of a finger that converts human sweat into energy that can then be used to power devices. Professor Wang and other authors on the study have said that the new form of technology is the "holy grail" of energy harvesters" due to how it doesn't require any external energy source such as sunlight or movement.

Not only does the strip generate energy from the sweat accumulated on the end of a finger, the biofuel cells located on the strip can also harvest energy from light finger presses such as typing on a keyboard, playing piano. The biofuel cells are able to produce 300 millijoules of energy per square centimeter, and the engineers were able to successfully power a Vitamin C sensing system.

First co-author Lu Yin said, "We want to make this device more tightly integrated in wearable forms, like gloves. We're also exploring the possibility of enabling wireless connection to mobile devices for extended continuous sensing. There's a lot of exciting potential."

In the future, when this type of technology is more optimized and viable for mass manufacturing, it could be worn by any human that wants to power a device that supports wireless charging - revolutionizing how humans interact with devices.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 11, US Version, 64GB, Black - Unlocked (Renewed)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$482.11
$482.11$485.11$559.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/15/2021 at 10:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:independent.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.