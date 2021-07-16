Typing on your phone may soon power your phone, and here's how

A new "holy grail" type of technology has been created by researchers at the University of California that very well could revolutionize how we charge our devices.

Engineers from the University of California San Diego have developed a new way of charging devices through harvesting energy from the human body. The engineers created a thin strip that is worn on the end of a finger that converts human sweat into energy that can then be used to power devices. Professor Wang and other authors on the study have said that the new form of technology is the "holy grail" of energy harvesters" due to how it doesn't require any external energy source such as sunlight or movement.

Not only does the strip generate energy from the sweat accumulated on the end of a finger, the biofuel cells located on the strip can also harvest energy from light finger presses such as typing on a keyboard, playing piano. The biofuel cells are able to produce 300 millijoules of energy per square centimeter, and the engineers were able to successfully power a Vitamin C sensing system.

First co-author Lu Yin said, "We want to make this device more tightly integrated in wearable forms, like gloves. We're also exploring the possibility of enabling wireless connection to mobile devices for extended continuous sensing. There's a lot of exciting potential."

In the future, when this type of technology is more optimized and viable for mass manufacturing, it could be worn by any human that wants to power a device that supports wireless charging - revolutionizing how humans interact with devices.

