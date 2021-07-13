Company of Heroes 3 announced, adds new tactical pause feature

Relic's fan-favorite tactical RTS Company of Heroes is back and better than ever, complete with a dynamic campaign map and more.

RTS fans rejoice: Today SEGA and Relic Entertainment announced Company of Heroes 3, a new sequel set in the Mediterranean Theater of World War II with a bunch of new enhancements.

With Company of Heroes 3, Relic promises to deliver the "ultimate package of action, tactics and strategy." The chaotic RTS is due out in the second half of 2022 on PC and features a dynamic campaign map that reacts to your decisions in and outside of battle, with a shifting narrative that will change based on your actions. Relic says this new campaign map also features a new layer of verticality with mountainous regions and stacked environments set across Italy to allow for height advantages in battle.

One of the biggest new features is the Tactical Pause system, which allows players to freeze frame the action and plan their next moves. Relic has also updated its AI features to make battles more challenging and the game is specifically optimized for DirectX 12 as well as multi-core CPUs.

"We're also working on a new feature called Tactical Pause. This is an optional singleplayer-only feature where players are able to stop everything on the battlefield, take a deep breath, think about what their units are doing, give them their actions, and then hit go and see how everything plays out," said Relic's Mac Morain

"We have players queueing up where their infantry are going to go, where their tanks are going to go, call-ins, building bases, also actions that the infantry can do like throwing grenades--so everything you can do in real-time you can do while paused and then you simply unpause the game again," said relic's David Littman.

Company of Heroes 3 details

Garrisons have been nerfed

Lots of verticality to the gameplay

More bottlenecks, chokepoints and height advantages

True Sight "really shines" with new vertical-based maps with new tactical advantages

New Tactical Pause feature in singleplayer allows gamers to recollect themselves during battles

Enemies have U-boats

Fully Navy support

Key to campaign is capturing airports for air superiority

Full 3D environment

Best campaign experience ever in Company of Heroes

PVP modes will have more depth and new features

10 different kinds of skirmishes coming to campaign and PVP

Keybinding confirmed

British forces and American forces confirmed (four forces total)

Factions will help you if you don't destroy their towns/villages

The more you work with forces the more they will do for you

Actions on the map and in battle will affect total campaign narrative

Coming late 2022

Strategic turn-based campaign map is dynamic and changes

"We decided on the Mediterranean theater because that's what our players asked for. A while back we sent out surveys and we got back 60,000 responses and by far the Mediterranean was the one players wanted to see the most," Morain said.

Morain says the team is putting a lot of effort into authenticity this time around.

"Authenticity and realism is critical. We're taking our stories and our concept narratives and working with external consultants. We want to treat the material with all of the care and respect that it deserves."

"The one thing we wanted to do with Company of Heroes 3 is build a game for the core firsts, so that our fans that've played the franchise--the ones that are most passionate--are the ones we started with," Littman said.

"We've definitely focused on what our core fans love, which is flanking, cover, and destruction. On top of that, we're bringing in breaching, which can help get them stuck troops out of buildings. This adds to the authenticity and to the realism."

The pre-alpha test includes a portion of Italian campaign and many of the features in the pre-alpha preview are in the final game. You can sign up for to try the alpha here.

Check below for more info on Company of Heroes 3: