Facebook now accounts for more than 60% of SteamVR users

Even though Facebook doesn't make a PCVR headsets anymore, it managed to grab an extra 10% of the PCVR market in the last 6 months.

Valve published the second quarter Steam survey results, and the numbers reveal that Facebook is still gaining ground in the VR headset market. More than 60% of SteamVR users have Oculus headsets.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Facebook can thank the popularity of the Quest platform and its Quest Link technology for its recent dominance in the PCVR space. The Oculus Rift and the Rift S account for a sizeable chunk, with 5.4% of users running an original Rift and 18.48% have Rift S headsets.

Oculus didn't sell many Quest headsets (5.23% of SteamVR users), but it has sold a tremendous number of Quest 2 devices in the 9-months that it has been available. Quest 2 users account for an astounding 31.07% of SteamVR users. To put that into perspective, HTC and Valve combined account for 31.9% of all SteamVR headsets.

The Steam platform has somewhere in the neighbourhood of 120 million users. The Steam Survey results say that 1.83% of Steam users had a VR headset attached to their computer. Assuming those numbers are accurate, that would mean there are roughly 2.3 million Steam users with VR headsets, 800,000 of whom used an Oculus Quest or Quest 2 to do it.

Facebook may have the biggest slice of the pie, but it's still a tiny pie.