GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

Oculus now has over 50% of the SteamVR market share

The November Steam Hardware Survey results show that Oculus is responsible for more than 50% of the players on Valve's SteamVR.

Published Fri, Dec 4 2020 3:19 AM CST
The latest Steam Hardware survey from Valve shows that Oculus has a massive foothold on the VR consumer market, with more people using Oculus headsets to play SteamVR content than every other brand combined.

The Oculus Quest is really changing the game in the consumer VR space. For over five years, VR adoption has been steady but very slow. Although with the launch of the Quest 2 in September, consumers seem to have warmed up to VR. According to the November Steam Hardware Survey results, the number of Quest users increased by 5.53%. There are now more Quest owners on Steam than there are Valve Index owners on Steam.

Valve doesn't distinguish between the Quest and Quest 2. It lumps all the Quest owners into one group for the report. The survey does distinguish between Rift and Rift S owners, though, and Rift S is the reigning champion of headsets right now. Rift S alone holds a sliver more than 25% of the market. Pretty impressive for a device that will be discontinued in a few months.

With Rift S commanding 25.09%, Oculus Quest holding 16.77%, and Oculus Rift still grasping on to a surprising 11.41% of SteamVR users, Oculus represents a whopping 53.27% of SteamVR's player base. That said, not even 2% of Steam users have a VR headset, so we're still talking about a relatively small group of people.

NEWS SOURCES:store.steampowered.com, uploadvr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

