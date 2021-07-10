MSI rumored to be working on GeForce RTX 3090 Hydrogen graphics card

MSI is working on the GeForce RTX 3090 Hydrogen graphics card, with the Hydrogen series not seen since the Fermi architecture.

MSI is reportedly working on a new high-end custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, with rumors now beginning on the GeForce RTX 3090 Hydrogen card.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Hydrogen was mentioned in a new EEC filing from MSI, which mentions the "GeForce RTX 3090 HYDROGEN 24G" alongside a plethora of other graphics cards. There is a gigantic list of refreshed GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards under the new LHR (Lite Hash Rate) series that are ETH crypto mining gimped.

The last time MSI released a graphics card in its Hydrogen range was with the Fermi GPU architecture, and the GeForce GTX 580 Hydrogen. MSI had a pre-installed waterblock on the GeForce GTX 580 Hydrogen, something that wasn't very common at all back then.

MSI hasn't released a custom Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series card with a pre-installed waterblock in its Sea Hawk EK X products... so maybe we're going to get the GeForce RTX 3090 Hydrogen graphics card instead. The Hydrogen card will rock the pre-installed waterblock while the AIO cooled models will continue under the Sea Hawk X brand with MSI collaborating with Asetek on the cooling tech.