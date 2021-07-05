All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

If you have Bitcoin, Congress thinks you're in a 'criminal conspiracy'

Co-chair of the House blockchain caucus said that Congress is increasingly thinking crypto users are in a 'criminal conspiracy'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 5 2021 5:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

During a live event, co-chair of the House blockchain caucus said that there is a growing "sentiment" in Congress that cryptocurrency users are involved in a "criminal conspiracy".

If you have Bitcoin, Congress thinks you're in a 'criminal conspiracy' 02 | TweakTown.com

Democratic Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois, the co-chair of the House blockchain caucus, said during an Axios virtual event on June 29 that there need to be new laws written that bridge gap between what is illegal with cryptocurrencies and what is legal. Foster said, "We're going to have to establish a law between the legal and illegal regimes here."

One of the suggestions Foster made was that US regulators need to be able to identify an individual that is trading anonymously (Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies) in case that individual is performing fraudulent transactions. Foster said that regulators must be granted the power to identify digital-asset holders through a "very heavily guarded key" and reverse transactions in Bitcoin.

Additionally, Foster said, "There's a significant sentiment, increasing sentiment, in Congress that if you're participating in an anonymous crypto transaction that you're a de-facto participant in a criminal conspiracy."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Important Cryptocurrency News:

George Soros has reportedly dipped his fingers into the Bitcoin market

NEWS SOURCE:marketwatch.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.