The Roskosmos XR-2 is a high-end VR headset from Russia

Published Wed, Jun 30 2021 11:17 PM CDT
The global VR headset market is starting to heat up a little bit. Recently, a Russian state corporation called Roscosmos revealed a high-end VR headset with specs that would rival the best on the market.

According to Holographic.space, a Russian tech news website, Roscosmos announced its plans to make a VR headset in February. In June, the company brought its first prototype to the Startup Village conference in Skolkovo, Russia. It also announced its plans for a second device.

The first headset, the Roscosmos XR-1, is intended as a test platform for Roscosmos' technology. The headset's specifications include dual 1440x1444 displays that operate at 90Hz or 120Hz with a 105-degree FoV.

The second headset, dubbed Roscosmos XR-2, will have much higher resolution displays and a wider FoV. The XR-2 will offer 2880x2880 per eye with a 157-degree viewing angle.

Both headsets will use external laser-based tracking solutions. It's unclear if they use SteamVR tracking or a proprietary solution.

There's no indication if these headsets will ever be sold outside of Russia.

NEWS SOURCES:holographica.space, youtube.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

