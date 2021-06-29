DecaMove suffers slight production delay, shipments start July 10

DecaGear missed its proposed shipping date for the DecaMove controller but the delay will be short with orders filled by July 10.

DecaGear revealed that it hit a temporary setback in its production progress. The last component required to build the DecaMove input devices was delayed and set the production back by roughly two weeks.

DecaGear opened pre-orders for the DecaMove controller earlier this year, and the company promised that its first backers would receive their order in June. Unfortunately, due to a delay from one of its component suppliers, DecaMove fell short of that promise.

Fortunately, the delay appears to be a short one, and DecaGear posted in its Discord channel that it expects to have all June and July orders fulfilled before mid-July.

Just to follow up from our last DecaMove update. The June and July batch will be shipped out to you from next week onwards and hopefully we will manage to ship all orders by July 10th.

We are a startup hardware company, releasing a new product and we are learning. When I checked in with our team about all the procedures involved in getting this product ready for shipping - including assembly, manual printing, cables, QC, QA, packaging, weighing, certificates and so on; I was honestly amazed that we managed to pull it off, more or less in the time frame we wanted.

No one here is happy about this delay, but it could be much worse. Many of you with Kickstarter or Indiegogo pledging experience know that it's not unusual to have delays beyond control.

Getting our final component offset our QC process. The crossroad we are now faced with, is to send the DecaMoves to you with QC or without QC. Without, is simply not an option for obvious reasons.

I will continue to communicate any setbacks and updates through our Discord channel or email, but hopefully only for positive updates. Please know that you are an important part of this project and of it's creative process. You will get your DecaMove, just 2 weeks later than the estimated delivery.

In the meantime, please enjoy the free app for Android phones if you can, as we are getting more and more support for DecaMove in some epic games.

Hang tight.