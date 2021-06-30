All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Demon's Souls PS5 dev Bluepoint is next on Sony's shopping list

A social media hiccup accidentally revealed Sony apparently plans to acquire Bluepoint for its first-party PlayStation Studios.

Published Wed, Jun 30 2021 1:32 PM CDT
Sony just bought Housemarque, and it looks like Bluepoint is their next big acquisition.

Demon's Souls PS5 dev Bluepoint is next on Sony's shopping list

Sony has accidentally revealed its intentions to buy Bluepoint, the gurus behind fantastic PlayStation remasters like the Nathan Drake Collection. Gravity Rush, and Shadow of the Colossus. More recent games include Demon's Souls, a PlayStation 5 launch exclusive of the original PS game. The news was spotted on a quickly-deleted Tweet from PlayStation Japan which welcomed Bluepoint to the PlayStation Studios team. Sony meant to upload the image welcoming Housemarque to the team, not Bluepoint, but the cat was out of the bag and spread across the internet.

The announcement has yet to be confirmed but we should expect official news in the coming days. PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst recently said that Sony only buys studios it knows very well:

"We're very selective about the developers that we bring in. They're very, very targeted acquisitions of teams that we know well," Hulst told GQ Magazine.

Sony, who made $25 billion from games in FY2020, says it plans to spend $18 billion in strategic investments across the next 3 years. This typically manifests with major studio acquisitions like Housemarque and Bluepoint, as well as share buybacks and investments in companies like Epic Games.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

