All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Sony buys Housemarque for an undisclosed sum

It's official: Sony buys Returnal developer Housemarque and folds it into the PlayStation Studios label, more PS5 games incoming.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jun 29 2021 3:17 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Jun 29 2021 5:39 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony has purchased Returnal developer Housemarque and will fold the Helsinki-based studio into its PlayStation Studios banner.

Sony buys Housemarque for an undisclosed sum 434 | TweakTown.com

Housemarque is now part of PlayStation Studios and bumps Sony's first-party development talent to 13 teams. The exact purchase price or terms aren't known and Sony didn't reveal exactly how much it paid for Housemarque.

"The day-to-day operations will continue to be run by Housemarque's current management team in conjunction with PlayStation Studios External Development team. Terms of this transaction including the acquisition cost are not disclosed due to contractual commitments."

The strategic buyout comes at a time where Xbox is significantly pressuring Sony with acquisitions like its $7.5 billion Bethesda purchase. Sony, who last year earned over $25 billion from games, is doubling-down on premium exclusives, has set aside a whopping $18 billion to use on strategic investments and acquisitions.

Even under pressure, Sony is very careful with its acquisitions. Despite Microsoft's spree of buyouts, Housemarque is the first major purchase since Sony bought Insomniac in 2019.

"From my perspective, they're the perfect fit for PlayStation Studios with a very strong identity in terms of the kind of games that they make," Herman Hulst said in a GQ interview.

"We're very selective about the developers that we bring in. They're very, very targeted acquisitions of teams that we know well. The amount of collaboration between our external development group and Housemarque on the technical side, the production management side and even on the creative side has been so deep."

Housemarque says its next game will be more ambitious than Returnal:

"The idea is that we now want to show we're not just a "Resogun-studio." We can do all kinds of things, and from our studio's perspective that means that we want to go for these bigger types of experiences," Housemarque marketing director Mikael Haveri said.

PlayStation Studios

  1. Housemarque
  2. Naughty Dog
  3. Sony Santa Monica
  4. Sucker Punch Productions
  5. Sony Bend Studio
  6. SIE San Diego
  7. Insomniac Games
  8. Pixelopus
  9. Guerrilla Games
  10. Media Molecule
  11. SIE London Studio
  12. Polyphony Digital
  13. Team Asobi
Buy at Amazon

Returnal - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$49.99$69.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/29/2021 at 5:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sie.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.