NASA drops awesome 3D photo of Martian surface with small helicopter

NASA has successfully completed the eighth flight of the Ingenuity helicopter as well as dropped an awesome 3D image of Mars.

Published Tue, Jun 29 2021 6:03 AM CDT
A new report published on the NASA website reveals the space agency's small helicopter has completed another flight.

NASA drops awesome 3D photo of Martian surface with small helicopter 01 | TweakTown.com
According to the post, the helicopter stationed on Mars named Ingenuity has completed its 8th flight and traveled for 78 seconds for a total of 525 feet. The completion of the flight has marked the third flight in the Operations Demonstration Phase of Ingenuity which consists of operators pushing the helicopter to its limits to understand better how aircraft operate on Mars.

NASA operations lead Teddy Tzanetos shared details, saying, "This marks the third flight in the Operations Demonstration Phase of Ingenuity, in which the team will continue to push the flight envelope of the aircraft while learning valuable operational lessons. Up next for the Ingenuity team is to tackle the only remaining flight software update, which will update a large portion of the Ingenuity's navigation-computer software."

In celebration of the achievement by NASA and Ingenuity, the space agency has released a new 3D image of the helicopter using two cameras. The image was taken on June 6, and if you have those old-school red and blue movie theater glasses, you can enjoy it in 3D! For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:mars.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

