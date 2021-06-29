NASA drops awesome 3D photo of Martian surface with small helicopter

NASA has successfully completed the eighth flight of the Ingenuity helicopter as well as dropped an awesome 3D image of Mars.

A new report published on the NASA website reveals the space agency's small helicopter has completed another flight.

According to the post, the helicopter stationed on Mars named Ingenuity has completed its 8th flight and traveled for 78 seconds for a total of 525 feet. The completion of the flight has marked the third flight in the Operations Demonstration Phase of Ingenuity which consists of operators pushing the helicopter to its limits to understand better how aircraft operate on Mars.

NASA operations lead Teddy Tzanetos shared details, saying, "This marks the third flight in the Operations Demonstration Phase of Ingenuity, in which the team will continue to push the flight envelope of the aircraft while learning valuable operational lessons. Up next for the Ingenuity team is to tackle the only remaining flight software update, which will update a large portion of the Ingenuity's navigation-computer software."

In celebration of the achievement by NASA and Ingenuity, the space agency has released a new 3D image of the helicopter using two cameras. The image was taken on June 6, and if you have those old-school red and blue movie theater glasses, you can enjoy it in 3D! For more information on this story, check out this link here.