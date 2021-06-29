Sony investors re-elect full board of directors following record year

After a record year of earnings, Sony investors want the company's board of directors to stay exactly the same.

Shareholders recently voted to keep Sony's CEO, CFO and board of directors in power, with Sony Corp. CEO Kenichiro Yoshida receiving 9.8 million votes (98% of voting rights) in favor of him staying on to lead the company.

The motivations are quite clear. Sony set a new high earnings watermark with FY2020's performance, which delivered over $11 billion profits on $84.82 billion revenues. PlayStation revenues hit the highest point in games industry history with $25 billion generated from hardware, software, and network sales. Shareholders also enjoyed a higher EPS of $8.96 per share as of FY20's end.

Sony has ambitions to continue this momentum across its PlayStation segment in FY21, and it expects the PlayStation 4 to make up 70% of all revenues during the year as the PS5 install base continues filling out.