Sony investors re-elect full board of directors following record year

Sony investors re-elect the company's full board of directors, CEO Kenichiro Yoshida re-elected with 98% majority of votes.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jun 29 2021 12:56 PM CDT
After a record year of earnings, Sony investors want the company's board of directors to stay exactly the same.

Sony investors re-elect full board of directors following record year 7 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Shareholders recently voted to keep Sony's CEO, CFO and board of directors in power, with Sony Corp. CEO Kenichiro Yoshida receiving 9.8 million votes (98% of voting rights) in favor of him staying on to lead the company.

Sony investors re-elect full board of directors following record year 54 | TweakTown.com

The motivations are quite clear. Sony set a new high earnings watermark with FY2020's performance, which delivered over $11 billion profits on $84.82 billion revenues. PlayStation revenues hit the highest point in games industry history with $25 billion generated from hardware, software, and network sales. Shareholders also enjoyed a higher EPS of $8.96 per share as of FY20's end.

Sony has ambitions to continue this momentum across its PlayStation segment in FY21, and it expects the PlayStation 4 to make up 70% of all revenues during the year as the PS5 install base continues filling out.

Sony investors re-elect full board of directors following record year 43 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:docoh.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

