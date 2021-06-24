Windows 11 comes with Auto HDR baked right in for games

Windows 11 will help games look better than ever on specific displays with Auto HDR baked right in as a global setting for games.

Microsoft is going all-in on PC gaming with Windows 11. The new OS will come with a built-in Xbox app complete with Game Pass and Project xCloud streaming, and other features like Auto HDR that will help breathe new life into old and new games.

"Games will look better than ever thanks to Auto HDR, a unique capability we're offering with Windows 11 which automatically adds High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhancements to games built on DirectX 11 or higher that previously only leveraged Standard Dynamic Range (SDR)," Microsoft said in a blog post.

Auto HDR was a big feature included on Xbox Series X/S, and expect old-school games offered on Game Pass to support it. That means older games offered on the service will look better than they ever have on HDR-compatible displays.

This isn't the only console feature making the cross over to PC. The innovative GPU-powered DirectStorage tech is also coming to Windows 11 (sadly, it's not coming to Windows 10), allowing gamers to use their GPUs to significantly accelerate SSD speeds. Here's how DirectStorage works.