Windows 11 comes with Auto HDR baked right in for games

Windows 11 will help games look better than ever on specific displays with Auto HDR baked right in as a global setting for games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jun 24 2021 2:02 PM CDT
Windows 11 will feature Auto HDR settings built natively into the operating system, Microsoft confirms.

Microsoft is going all-in on PC gaming with Windows 11. The new OS will come with a built-in Xbox app complete with Game Pass and Project xCloud streaming, and other features like Auto HDR that will help breathe new life into old and new games.

"Games will look better than ever thanks to Auto HDR, a unique capability we're offering with Windows 11 which automatically adds High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhancements to games built on DirectX 11 or higher that previously only leveraged Standard Dynamic Range (SDR)," Microsoft said in a blog post.

Windows 11 comes with Auto HDR baked right in for games 55 | TweakTown.com

Auto HDR was a big feature included on Xbox Series X/S, and expect old-school games offered on Game Pass to support it. That means older games offered on the service will look better than they ever have on HDR-compatible displays.

This isn't the only console feature making the cross over to PC. The innovative GPU-powered DirectStorage tech is also coming to Windows 11 (sadly, it's not coming to Windows 10), allowing gamers to use their GPUs to significantly accelerate SSD speeds. Here's how DirectStorage works.

NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

