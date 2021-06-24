All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Strawberry Moon is the last supermoon of 2021, don't miss it this week

The last supermoon of 2021 will be happening this week, and it has been given the name 'Strawberry Moon' for a couple of reasons.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 24 2021 6:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you happened to miss the Blood Supermoon that recently occurred, now if you chance to catch the last supermoon of 2021, the Strawberry Moon.

Strawberry Moon is the last supermoon of 2021, don't miss it this week 01 | TweakTown.com

According to Farmer's Almanac, the Strawberry Moon will be visible this coming Thursday, June 24, until June 26. What is a super moon? The definition of super moon is given to the moon when its orbit brings it closest to Earth. Due to the orbit of the moon, this only happens a few times a year, and as explained by Almanac, a full moon that is less than 224,000 miles away from Earth is considered a super moon.

The coming Strawberry Moon will be located just outside the cut-off line, being 224,662 miles away from Earth. However, due to this month's supermoon only being a few thousand miles further back than April and May's supermoons, onlookers at the cosmic spectacle shouldn't see any noticeable difference. Additionally, the name "Strawberry Moon" wasn't derived from the hue that it can produce, but instead, it comes from Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota Native American tribes as it marks the ripening of June strawberries.

However, NASA says the moon can actually appear "strawberry" color, "The orbit of the moon around the Earth is almost in the same plane as the orbit of the Earth around the Sun (only about 5 degrees off). On the summer solstice, the Sun appears highest in the sky for the year. Full Moons are opposite the Sun, so a full Moon near the summer solstice will be low in the sky. Particularly for Europe's higher latitudes, when the full moon is low it shines through more atmosphere, making it more likely to have a reddish color (for the same reasons that sunrises and sunsets are red)".

Use this calculator here to see the times for the moonrise and moonset.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Metal Earth Fascinations Premium Series Space Shuttle Launch Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.95
$26.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/24/2021 at 1:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, solarsystem.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.