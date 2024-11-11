Pure lunacy? Grand Theft Auto 6 fans predict next trailer drop is November 22 based on the moon

Moon-based clues have been dropped about Grand Theft Auto 6 before, and it appears we have another one - though take it with a pinch of moon dust.

Myths and prophecies about the moon stretch way back into the annals of history, but in the digital age, it's now being used for predictions relating to Grand Theft Auto 6.

The game has obviously hit the headlines in a big way with news that Take-Two Interactive has finally confirmed a fall 2025 release, but fresh speculation has fired up over some promotional material for GTA Online.

Eurogamer reports that all the fuss is around an image (see the top of this article) showing a character leaning on a car, in front of a factory, with the moon at the top-left of the pic. The moon is shown as waning gibbous, and the phase depicted corresponds to how the earth's satellite will look on November 22 in the real world.

The theory, then, is that some major Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to drop on that day.

If that seems like an insane, left-field leap to make, the thing is, it isn't without precedent - clues have been dropped before in this manner, using the moon.

As Eurogamer points out, an image for GTA Online's Moon Festival last year had a moon in the background, and the phase shown did correctly correspond with an announcement from Rockstar (about the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6).

The sea of improbability?

So, there you have it. As you can imagine, Reddit and other social media outlets - see the above post on X - are buzzing with various theories on how November 22 could usher in another juicy revelation, and possibly the next trailer as mentioned.

The promotion for GTA Online, by the way, is around a new update for December, with the initial details of that having been revealed. That includes the Darnell Bros Garment Factory, which is shown in the image, being under new management, and we quote: "With the aid of helmsman Pavel and a former FBI officer turned independent contractor, you'll convert it into a hive for clandestine infiltration operations where you can launch a bevy of thrilling and strategic new robberies."