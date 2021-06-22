All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Scientists found fossils from the largest mammal to ever live on land

NASA's Juno spacecraft took phenomenal pictures of Earth

On its way to Jupiter, NASA's Juno spacecraft managed to snap a phenomenal image of our big blue planet when it flew past.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 4:08 AM CDT
NASA's Juno spacecraft used Earth for a speed boost to get to its mission destination of Jupiter back in 2016.

NASA's Juno spacecraft took phenomenal pictures of Earth 01 | TweakTown.com
Juno has been orbiting Jupiter for five years now, and since then, it has been relaying vital information back to NASA about the mysterious large planet. However, before Juno reached Jupiter, it flew by Earth using its gravity for an assist and gained more than 3.9 kilometers per second (8,800 mph) boost in speed. While Juno was flying past, NASA engineers used the opportunity to test out the spacecraft's camera by taking photos of Earth.

Juno used its JunoCam to snap some incredible images of our blue planet and posted them to the Mission Juno website for public viewing. Paul Steffes from Georgie Tech, one of the Juno science investigators, said, "The idea that you can couple our scientific imaging and understanding of the planet, with artistic representations of not only what the planet means but what exploration means, has been very valuable to the mission- and to the public". For more information about this story, visit this link here.

NASA's Juno spacecraft took phenomenal pictures of Earth 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:universetoday.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

