Hellblade II Senua's Saga isn't in full production yet

Hellblade II was missing from the Xbox E3 2021 show for a good reason: There's not a whole lot to show just yet. Ninja Theory says the game isn't in full-scale production yet and the teams are currently ramping up assets across the board, from motion capture and real-world photogrammetry captures.

"We're building a big chunky slice of the game before we move onto full production to build out the rest of the game," Ninja Theory boss Tameem Antoniades said.

Hellblade II is being made with Unreal Engine 5 and will leverage new engine tech like Nanite, UE5's potent new virtualization technology, and Lumen, new global illumination systems. "We're working with Epic Games to deliver next-generation characters."

Senua's Sacrifice is set in 9th century Iceland, and Ninja Theory developers are capturing high-end photogrammetry visuals straight from the country, including landscapes, seascapes, and skies.

There's no release date attached to this project but don't expect it to release before 2022.