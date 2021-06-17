All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Hellblade II Senua's Saga isn't in full production yet

Ninja Theory is still working strong on Hellblade II: Senua's Saga, full production hasn't begun just yet at the games studio.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jun 17 2021 12:21 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Today Ninja Theory confirmed Hellblade II: Senua's Saga isn't in full production yet, meaning it could be a while before it releases.

Hellblade II Senua's Saga isn't in full production yet 1 | TweakTown.com

Hellblade II was missing from the Xbox E3 2021 show for a good reason: There's not a whole lot to show just yet. Ninja Theory says the game isn't in full-scale production yet and the teams are currently ramping up assets across the board, from motion capture and real-world photogrammetry captures.

"We're building a big chunky slice of the game before we move onto full production to build out the rest of the game," Ninja Theory boss Tameem Antoniades said.

Hellblade II is being made with Unreal Engine 5 and will leverage new engine tech like Nanite, UE5's potent new virtualization technology, and Lumen, new global illumination systems. "We're working with Epic Games to deliver next-generation characters."

Senua's Sacrifice is set in 9th century Iceland, and Ninja Theory developers are capturing high-end photogrammetry visuals straight from the country, including landscapes, seascapes, and skies.

There's no release date attached to this project but don't expect it to release before 2022.

Buy at Amazon

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.48
$20.99$21.70$21.69
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2021 at 12:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.