Grim Dawn 2 confirmed, currently in pre-planning and won't be out until 2031

Grim Dawn 2 is confirmed, but the game is in pre-production planning phases and won't be released for another six years or so.
ARPG fans will have something big to look forward to in 2031: a fully-fledged Grim Dawn sequel built in an entirely new engine. In a recent episode of Path of Exile creator Chris Wilson's podcast, Crate Entertainment CEO Arthur Bruno confirmed Grim Dawn 2 is happening. It just won't be out any time soon and will take six years before it's ready.
In the interview, Bruno says that the team will also make some tweaks and changes around systems to ensure the sequel has a better runway for more classes. The original Titan Quest developer cautions fans that work on Grim Dawn 2 hasn't begun just yet. The team at Crate is currently working on early access town-builder Farthest Frontier.
- Read more: PS4 exclusive The Order 1886 had working multiplayer in second year, was part of a trilogy
- Read more: Second Diablo 2 expansion after Lord of Destruction could have happened, D2 creator says
Here's what Bruno said:
"I don't want to jump the gun and get people too excited, because it's a long ways off. But we have been developing our own proprietary engine for the RTS. That will be the same engine that we use for the ARPG.
"The RTS will give us the chance to hammer on the engine and refine it, and then we'll build off a separate version for the ARPG that's adapted for that.
"When I was working on Grim Dawn initially, we were kind of hamstrung with the old technology that we started with, which had already begun to show its age by the time we were working on Grim Dawn. And now we're kind of locked into it--once you have this existing audience that owns the game, you can only change so much. That and we couldn't go to a new shader model or we'd have to redo all the art in the game.
"It's very exciting to be able to start on this new action RPG with a completely fresh engine, where I think we can really upgrade the whole look of the game.
"As a team, we've just matured over the time we've worked on Grim Dawn, and subsequently we've hired a bunch of really top-notch artists in recent years. So I think we're going to be able to do something graphically that is a lot more impressive than Grim Dawn.
"Also, when you release a game, you're kind of locked into the systems that you have. So there's a lot of systems that we'd like to revisit and a do a little bit differently.
"One of the things I mentioned already was just the fact that the way our class masteries interact with itemization makes it very prohibitive to keep adding different class options to the game. I think we've come up with a really cool new way to do that that will allow us to more freely add in additional classes with expansions.
"While we've determined that's what we're going to work on after this next phase of games--we haven't started working on it yet--and we're at least 6 years out."