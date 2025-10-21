Grim Dawn 2 confirmed, currently in pre-planning and won't be out until 2031

Crate Entertainment confirms that Grim Dawn 2 is indeed happening, but it won't be out for another 6 or so years (maybe in 2031), only comes after new RTS.

TL;DR: Grim Dawn 2 is officially confirmed but remains in pre-production, with a release expected in about six years. Developed on a new proprietary engine, the sequel aims to enhance graphics, refine gameplay systems, and allow more class expansions, promising a significant upgrade over the original Grim Dawn experience.

Grim Dawn 2 is confirmed, but the game is in pre-production planning phases and won't be released for another six years or so.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

ARPG fans will have something big to look forward to in 2031: a fully-fledged Grim Dawn sequel built in an entirely new engine. In a recent episode of Path of Exile creator Chris Wilson's podcast, Crate Entertainment CEO Arthur Bruno confirmed Grim Dawn 2 is happening. It just won't be out any time soon and will take six years before it's ready.

In the interview, Bruno says that the team will also make some tweaks and changes around systems to ensure the sequel has a better runway for more classes. The original Titan Quest developer cautions fans that work on Grim Dawn 2 hasn't begun just yet. The team at Crate is currently working on early access town-builder Farthest Frontier.

Here's what Bruno said: