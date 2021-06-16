Rainbow Six: Siege receives its DLSS update, 4K perf over 50% better

Rainbow Six: Siege receives its new NVIDIA DLSS update, with up to 50% more performance -- 4K 120FPS is now achieveable.

Rainbow Six: Siege has received its new update that enables NVIDIA's amazing DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology that boosts performance by up to 50% at 4K. Check it out in action:

NVIDIA can now say that all of their GeForce RTX GPUs can offer over 100FPS+ when gaming at 4K with DLSS and Rainbow Six: Siege, which is an impressive feat. All you need to do is make sure your Rainbow Six: Siege installation is fully updated, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU installed into your PC, and then to enable DLSS.

Enabling DLSS and its "Performance Mode" in Rainbow Six: Siege sees the new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti flying up to 281FPS average (up from its already crazy 209FPS average) at 4K. Even the previous-gen Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti leaps from its already impressive 143FPS to 221FPS average at 4K with DLSS enabled.

The lower-end GeForce RTX 2060 jumps from 74FPS average 4K to 124FPS average, meaning 4K 120FPS is possibly thanks only to DLSS in Rainbow Six: Siege, another impressive feather in NVIDIA's ever-growing DLSS-powered library of games.

Enabling NVIDIA DLSS in Rainbow Six Siege: