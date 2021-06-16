All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Rainbow Six: Siege receives its DLSS update, 4K perf over 50% better

Rainbow Six: Siege receives its new NVIDIA DLSS update, with up to 50% more performance -- 4K 120FPS is now achieveable.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 16 2021 7:32 PM CDT
Rainbow Six: Siege has received its new update that enables NVIDIA's amazing DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology that boosts performance by up to 50% at 4K. Check it out in action:

NVIDIA can now say that all of their GeForce RTX GPUs can offer over 100FPS+ when gaming at 4K with DLSS and Rainbow Six: Siege, which is an impressive feat. All you need to do is make sure your Rainbow Six: Siege installation is fully updated, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU installed into your PC, and then to enable DLSS.

Enabling DLSS and its "Performance Mode" in Rainbow Six: Siege sees the new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti flying up to 281FPS average (up from its already crazy 209FPS average) at 4K. Even the previous-gen Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti leaps from its already impressive 143FPS to 221FPS average at 4K with DLSS enabled.

Rainbow Six: Siege receives its DLSS update, 4K perf over 50% better 01 | TweakTown.com

The lower-end GeForce RTX 2060 jumps from 74FPS average 4K to 124FPS average, meaning 4K 120FPS is possibly thanks only to DLSS in Rainbow Six: Siege, another impressive feather in NVIDIA's ever-growing DLSS-powered library of games.

Enabling NVIDIA DLSS in Rainbow Six Siege:

  • Download and install our latest Game Ready Driver from our website, or via GeForce Experience
  • Download the North Star Rainbow Six Siege update from the Ubisoft Connect client
  • Load the game, go to Options --> Graphics, and enable NVIDIA DLSS
  • Select the NVIDIA DLSS quality level. Quality Mode is recommended for 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, and Performance Mode for 3840x2160. If your resolution differs from the examples, pick the closest setting
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

