Rainbow Six: Siege joins the NVIDIA DLSS train, update coming soon

Ubisoft's smash hit Rainbow Six: Siege (over 70M players) will soon have NVIDIA DLSS technology support for free performanc.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 8:22 PM CDT
NVIDIA announced its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards during its all-virtual Computex 2021 keynote, with some special gaming surprises with RTX and DLSS technologies.

Ubisoft's huge hit Rainbow Six: Siege will soon have NVIDIA DLSS technology, which will boost performance even more -- and it's already a game that runs incredibly smooth on a decent GPU. This means that you can easily hit 4K 120FPS on the right hardware (GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090) and maybe even usher in some 8K 60FPS gaming with Rainbow Six: Siege + DLSS.

NVIDIA also announced DLSS upgrades coming to DOOM Eternal (which will also have ray-traced reflections) and Red Dead Redemption 2. The RTX + DLSS update for DOOM Eternal drops later this month, but the DLSS update for RDR 2 is "coming soon" along with the DLSS update for Rainbow Six: Siege.

NVIDIA explains on its website: "In March, Ubisoft brought NVIDIA Reflex to Rainbow Six Siege to reduce system latency, making gameplay more responsive and players more competitive. Now, they're bringing NVIDIA DLSS to Rainbow Six Siege, further improving performance and giving GeForce RTX gamers the greatest chance of success possible in each match".

"The performance acceleration provided by NVIDIA DLSS can also be used to increase rendering resolution and effect quality, allowing for higher-detail high FPS gameplay where it was previously not possible".

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

