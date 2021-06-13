All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Far Cry 6 playable villain DLC is a roguelike revenge fantasy

Ubisoft has something special planned for Far Cry's most evil villains: Hellish torment where they die, die, and die some more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jun 13 2021 1:34 AM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Jun 13 2021 2:10 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft went off the script for Far Cry 6's season pass. Instead of story expansions, they're trying something different: A three-chapter series of DLCs where you play as some of the most evil villains in gaming history.

Far Cry 6's new season pass will let you play as Vaas, Pagan Min, and Father Joseph Seed in first-person perspectives. The idea is that you'll step into the mind of villains and experience a unique hell tailor-made for each of their twisted psyches. Vaas, for example, is stuck on a nightmarishly twisted rendition of Far Cry 3's Rook Islands where a cataclysm breaks the skies, sharks swim in the air, and the volcano is always erupting.

Far Cry 6 playable villain DLC is a roguelike revenge fantasy 1 | TweakTown.comFar Cry 6 playable villain DLC is a roguelike revenge fantasy 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES
Far Cry 6 playable villain DLC is a roguelike revenge fantasy 3 | TweakTown.comFar Cry 6 playable villain DLC is a roguelike revenge fantasy 4 | TweakTown.com

The DLC chapters are a cerebral and bizarre revenge fantasy that's kind of like a Tales From the Crypt episode directed by Hannibal's Bryan Fuller. Now Ubisoft reveals more details about the pass. Each chapter is basically a roguelike where you lose all your progress when you die.

And Ubisoft expects you to die, die, and die again. The objective is to push as far as you can and learn by trial by error.

"Set in twisted worlds inside the minds of each character that feature locations from Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5, each DLC will see you getting stronger the longer you survive by unlocking perks and finding new weapons.

"Each time you die, you'll start over from scratch and use the knowledge you've gained to push further into the villain's psyche. Each villain is played by their original voice actor, making playing as Vaas (Michael Mando), Pagan Min (Troy Baker), and Joseph Seed (Greg Bryk) all the more memorable," Ubisoft explains.

Oh, and the season pass also includes Far Cry Blood Dragon...but that's not it.

The pass will give you special Blood Dragon items to use in Far Cry 6, including a new robot dog, K-9000, guns lifted straight from Colt's arsenal, and a new futuristic vehicle.

Buy at Amazon

Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.88
$59.88$59.88$59.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2021 at 2:09 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.ubisoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.