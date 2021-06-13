Far Cry 6 playable villain DLC is a roguelike revenge fantasy

Ubisoft has something special planned for Far Cry's most evil villains: Hellish torment where they die, die, and die some more.

Ubisoft went off the script for Far Cry 6's season pass. Instead of story expansions, they're trying something different: A three-chapter series of DLCs where you play as some of the most evil villains in gaming history.

Far Cry 6's new season pass will let you play as Vaas, Pagan Min, and Father Joseph Seed in first-person perspectives. The idea is that you'll step into the mind of villains and experience a unique hell tailor-made for each of their twisted psyches. Vaas, for example, is stuck on a nightmarishly twisted rendition of Far Cry 3's Rook Islands where a cataclysm breaks the skies, sharks swim in the air, and the volcano is always erupting.

The DLC chapters are a cerebral and bizarre revenge fantasy that's kind of like a Tales From the Crypt episode directed by Hannibal's Bryan Fuller. Now Ubisoft reveals more details about the pass. Each chapter is basically a roguelike where you lose all your progress when you die.

And Ubisoft expects you to die, die, and die again. The objective is to push as far as you can and learn by trial by error.

"Set in twisted worlds inside the minds of each character that feature locations from Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5, each DLC will see you getting stronger the longer you survive by unlocking perks and finding new weapons.

"Each time you die, you'll start over from scratch and use the knowledge you've gained to push further into the villain's psyche. Each villain is played by their original voice actor, making playing as Vaas (Michael Mando), Pagan Min (Troy Baker), and Joseph Seed (Greg Bryk) all the more memorable," Ubisoft explains.

Oh, and the season pass also includes Far Cry Blood Dragon...but that's not it.

The pass will give you special Blood Dragon items to use in Far Cry 6, including a new robot dog, K-9000, guns lifted straight from Colt's arsenal, and a new futuristic vehicle.