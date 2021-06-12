All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Homeworld 3 now in production, isn't a prequel or a remaster

Homeworld is coming back with a brand new sequel for PC, and the game is now in full production at Blackbird Interactive.

Published Sat, Jun 12 2021 4:51 PM CDT
Homeworld 3 is now in full production at Blackbird Interactive, the studio today announced.

One of the most exciting announcements at Gearbox's E3 2021 showcase was centered around a classic PC franchise. Homeworld 3 is now in production at Blackbird Interactive, who promises the game will return to the series roots with a "gripping continuation of the story, fully-3D combat, and the classic RTS elements you expect."

"It's not a prequel, it's not a remaster. It is Homeworld 3, the next Homeworld," said Blackbird Interactive CCO Rory McGuire.

The game was previously funded on Fig, a crowdsourcing service that allows gamers to not only chip in to a game's development, but also receive a portion of its sales revenue proceeds. This investment program has apparently been blocked by Embracer Group, but everyone who backed the project will still get their content/goods.

"The difference between those and Homeworld 3/Gearbox is that those reservations were collected in advance of the acquisition. We went through the reservations process and then opened up and concluded the investment process. In the case of Homeworld 3 and Gearbox, the acquisition took place after the reservation process but before the investment process," Fig founder Justin Bailey told GamesIndustry.biz.

No release date has been announced just yet.

