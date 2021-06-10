This is what Neil deGrasse Tyson thinks about the upcoming UFO report

We're all waiting for the coveted UFO report from the Pentagon, which will discuss all things UFOs and UAPs (or unidentified flying objects aka unidentified aerial phenomena) -- we've got astrophycistist Neil deGrasse Tyson adding in some of his thoughts with CNN recently.

During the interview with John Berman on CNN, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson was asked about the "ring of fire" solar eclipse, the upcoming UFO report from the Pentagon, and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) about physically moving the moon to fight climate change -- no, I'm not kidding and neither was he. You can see that in the CNN video above, and Tyson's comments.

Tyson's comments about UFOs kicks off at around the 2:28 mark, where Neil deGrasse Tyson said to CNN's John Berman: "I wish we had better evidence than monochromic fuzzy Navy video, if we're being visited by aliens -- you know, we upload 6 billion high-resolution color photos and videos to the internet every day. We have unwittingly crowdsourcing the observation of the planet, and I want better evidence than that... and just because you don't know what it is, doesn't mean you then know what it is ".

"I'm content saying 'that's mysterious... I don't know, maybe it's a glitch in the hardware... and if you say no, it's not a glitch in the hardware' -- are you really sure. Are you so sure, that you're ready to believe that intelligent aliens are coming to visit us and showing up on F-17 fighter pilot video... is that more likely to you than maybe you missed something in your hardware".

He continued, adding: "keep looking for the aliens... by the way, and I'm glad the Pentagon had a program to look for lights in the sky that could harm us -- yeah, okay -- $700 billion put a fraction of that to protect us in case any of that is an enemy craft, or even if it's aliens".

"My big fear is that the aliens already landed, but they landed during Comic-Con... and then no one noticed them".