All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

There's no evidence UFOs are alien spacecraft, trust the government

US intelligence officials find no evidence that UFOs seen by US Navy pilots are alien spacecraft -- they're not US tech, either.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 6 2021 9:11 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you thought the highly-anticipated government report on UFOs was going to have aliens landing on the White House lawn and having ice cream with President Biden... think again.

The New York Times and CNN are reporting that the Pentagon UFO report did not find any evidence that the UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena, the new term for unidentified flying objects) were "alien spacecraft". Even though they are not from this world, they're also not made by the US military or any other US government technology.

I don't get how we go from this:

To "nah, the spacecraft with technology 100-1000 years ahead of anything on this planet aren't alien spacecraft and the most advanced country in the solar system (the US) with all of its technology, military tech, black budget projects, and the things that are hidden behind so many NDAs that Mulder would cream his pants 100-1000 times over, cannot explain what these craft are -- even if they're doing things that our most experienced pilots and technology simply cannot explain -- but they're definitely not alien spacecraft, we swear!"

Sure, because I believe that -- yet you'll get no push back from most of the MSM press. This all feels like muddying the waters of whatever real disclosure there would be, as I'm sure the governments of this world have been in contact with other forms of life for far longer than most people expect. Disappointing, but it's not unexpected of the US government to water things down weeks before the report is released.

One small step at a time, I guess...

But anyway, the full unclassified intelligence report will be released to Congress by June 25 which is just over two weeks away. The report will state that the US government cannot rule out that the UAPs that the US Navy pilots saw were alien spacecraft, they're just not going to come out and admit it willy nilly.

There's no evidence UFOs are alien spacecraft, trust the government 09 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

They Live

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.99
$13.99$13.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/6/2021 at 3:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nytimes.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.