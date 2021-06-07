All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA chief says an investigation has begun into Navy UFO sightings

NASA chief Bill Nelson has said that NASA researchers are now investigating the recent UFO sightings recorded by US Navy pilots.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jun 7 2021 3:32 AM CDT
The head of NASA has said that researchers are now investigating the recent slew of UFO sightings from US Navy pilots.

NASA chief says an investigation has begun into Navy UFO sightings 02 | TweakTown.com

Reports of UFOs being spotted by US Navy pilots can be traced back to 2017 when The New York Times reported that many Navy pilots have said they've seen unidentified flying objects in the sky performing aerial maneuvers that far exceed anything that humans are currently capable of.

In December 2020, Senator Marco Rubio, who was the Senate's intelligence committee chair, requested the Pentagon and the US director for national intelligence to deliver an unclassified report to Congress regarding current knowledge on UFO's by the end of the month.

Now, recently appointed NASA chief, Bill Nelson has thrown his support behind uncovering the mysteries of these UFO sightings. Nelson has said, "Now that I'm here at NASA, I've turned to our scientists and I've said, 'Would you, looking at it from a scientific standpoint, see if you can determine [what these objects are], so that we can have a better idea? The bottom line is, we want to know, and that's what we're trying to do."

  For more information on this story's check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

