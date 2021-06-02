All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nintendo E3 2021 plans confirmed for June 15 at 12PM EST

Nintendo announces its E3 2021 plans with a big 40-minute showcase exclusive on upcoming Switch video games, no Switch Pro news.

Published Wed, Jun 2 2021 4:53 PM CDT
Nintendo announces its E3 2021 plans but there won't be any mention of new hardware during the stream.

Nintendo's new E3 2021 Direct stream will debut on Tuesday, June 15 at 3PM EST, and will exclusively show off 40 minutes of new games coming to the Nintendo Switch. This aligns with recent reports of the company's plans involving a new Switch Pro console as well as new enhanced games.

Nintendo will release a new upgraded Switch model sometime in 2021 that's capable of 4K output thanks to a new DLSS-capable NVIDIA chip. No one knows when Nintendo will reveal the Switch Pro, but sources say the E3 Direct will focus on enhanced gameplay only available on new Switch Pro games.

It's likely that devs will reveals two versions of games: One for the base Switch and Switch Lite, and DLSS-enabled titles for the Switch Pro. Developers have told me that it's very difficult to add DLSS support for existing games, so expect only newer Switch games to take advantage of the DLSS features.

