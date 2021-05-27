Switch Pro planned for September 2021, to phase out base Switch model

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nintendo plans to release a new upgraded 4k-ready Switch Pro model in September-October, may reveal system before E3 2021.

Published Thu, May 27 2021 12:11 PM CDT
Nintendo plans to release its new upgraded Switch Pro upgraded model between September and October, sources tell Bloomberg.

The new 4K-ready Switch may be revealed before E3 2021, sources tell Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki, complete with a showcase of new enhanced games running on the hardware. The new Switch is said to retain all the major features of the existing Switch, complete with transforming handheld-console form factors with a dock, but major upgrades include a 720p OLED display and video output to 4K UHD television sets thanks to NVIDIA DLSS technology facilitated by a new revamped chip.

Details on this new chip are slim, and we suspect the silicon could range from Xavier with a Volta GPU to Ampere or even the new Ada Lovelace GPU tech.

If the so-called Switch Pro does support DLSS, there may be two forked versions of games for the base Switch and upgraded model, as developers have to optimize games to work with NVIDIA's upscaling tech.

The new Switch will also feature an upgraded dock with a new 4K-ready HD converter chip.

Sources tell Bloomberg this new Switch Pro model may be more expensive, and it is set to eventually replace the existing $299 models released in 2017 and 2019.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

