Nintendo Switch 2 release date may happen sometime in June

Nintendo could release its new Switch 2 handheld-console hybrid successor sometime during the Summer, a former Nintendo of America employee guesses.

A former Nintendo of America sales worker guesses that the Switch 2 could be out sometime in June.

The Switch 2 console is coming in 2025, but Nintendo has yet to announce a release date for the system. One former Nintendo employee has an idea that the Switch successor could release mid-June.

The logic is that Nintendo could capture the excitement of an entire summer season and rack up sales when school is out. Retailers could also add pack-in accessories to drive up sales throughout the months leading to the holidays.

"They're going to want the system to be out before the end of the summer," the former Nintendo of America employee said on a recent episode of the Kit and Krysta podcast (this duo used to host the official Nintendo Minute series). "I would say at the start of the summer, end of school year. You have kids in school talking about what they're excited for the summer, making plans to play Mario Kart. I think we'll see a June launch."

"You heard it here. It's mid-June," Sean jokingly said.

There was also speculation on the price of the Switch 2. Our own findings show that consumers are willing to pay a premium for Nintendo hardware; the Switch OLED model has sold at a rapid pace despite being priced at a higher $350. We speculated that $399 would be the Switch 2's standard price and that's the consensus here as well.

Nintendo will announce official details at its Switch 2 Direct showcase on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 6AM PDT / 9AM EST.