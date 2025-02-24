All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 release date may happen sometime in June

Nintendo could release its new Switch 2 handheld-console hybrid successor sometime during the Summer, a former Nintendo of America employee guesses.

Nintendo Switch 2 release date may happen sometime in June
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A former Nintendo employee speculates that the Switch 2 could launch in June 2025 to capitalize on summer excitement and boost sales.

A former Nintendo of America sales worker guesses that the Switch 2 could be out sometime in June.

Nintendo Switch 2 release date may happen sometime in June 8
2

The Switch 2 console is coming in 2025, but Nintendo has yet to announce a release date for the system. One former Nintendo employee has an idea that the Switch successor could release mid-June.

The logic is that Nintendo could capture the excitement of an entire summer season and rack up sales when school is out. Retailers could also add pack-in accessories to drive up sales throughout the months leading to the holidays.

"They're going to want the system to be out before the end of the summer," the former Nintendo of America employee said on a recent episode of the Kit and Krysta podcast (this duo used to host the official Nintendo Minute series).

"I would say at the start of the summer, end of school year. You have kids in school talking about what they're excited for the summer, making plans to play Mario Kart. I think we'll see a June launch."

"You heard it here. It's mid-June," Sean jokingly said.

There was also speculation on the price of the Switch 2. Our own findings show that consumers are willing to pay a premium for Nintendo hardware; the Switch OLED model has sold at a rapid pace despite being priced at a higher $350. We speculated that $399 would be the Switch 2's standard price and that's the consensus here as well.

Nintendo will announce official details at its Switch 2 Direct showcase on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 6AM PDT / 9AM EST.

Photo of the Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$338 USD
$338 USD $349 USD
Buy
$449.96 CAD
$414.99 CAD $449.96 CAD
Buy
$637.56 CAD
- -
Buy
£290
£275 £272.29
Buy
$338 USD
$338 USD $349 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/24/2025 at 10:10 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, videogameschronicle.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles