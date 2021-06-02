No, CD Projekt RED isn't making new games based on Thorgal comic books

A visit from comic icon Piotr Rosinski kicks off rumors CD Projekt could make a Thorgal video game, but the devs squash the rumor.

CD Projekt Group confirms it has no plans to make a new video game based on the Thorgal comic book series.

A visit from comic artist Piotr Rosinski at CD Projekt's Warsaw office kicks off speculations of a possible Thorgal video game. Piotr Rosinski is the son of famed artist Grzegorz Rosinski who worked on the popular Belgian sci-fantasy comic series for decades. The thought was that CD Projekt was in negotiations to acquire IP rights to the Thorgal series in order to make games based on the source material.

CD Projekt now confirms this isn't true, and delivered the following statement to the Polish outlet PPE:

The tale takes place in the seventh century and draws its narrative power from the imaginary world of magic spells and legends, where men and gods still mix. More than a simple adventure story, this series is a true apology for freedom and the fight against the arbitrary, because what stands out most in Thorgal's personality is his deep sense of humanity...

CD Projekt Group currently has two IPs: The Witcher and Cyberpunk.

A video game based on the Thorgal series might be pretty interesting based on the acclaim and description of the IP:

