No, CD Projekt RED isn't making new games based on Thorgal comic books

A visit from comic icon Piotr Rosinski kicks off rumors CD Projekt could make a Thorgal video game, but the devs squash the rumor.

Published Wed, Jun 2 2021 4:21 PM CDT
CD Projekt Group confirms it has no plans to make a new video game based on the Thorgal comic book series.

A visit from comic artist Piotr Rosinski at CD Projekt's Warsaw office kicks off speculations of a possible Thorgal video game. Piotr Rosinski is the son of famed artist Grzegorz Rosinski who worked on the popular Belgian sci-fantasy comic series for decades. The thought was that CD Projekt was in negotiations to acquire IP rights to the Thorgal series in order to make games based on the source material.

CD Projekt now confirms this isn't true, and delivered the following statement to the Polish outlet PPE:

The tale takes place in the seventh century and draws its narrative power from the imaginary world of magic spells and legends, where men and gods still mix. More than a simple adventure story, this series is a true apology for freedom and the fight against the arbitrary, because what stands out most in Thorgal's personality is his deep sense of humanity...

CD Projekt Group currently has two IPs: The Witcher and Cyberpunk.

A video game based on the Thorgal series might be pretty interesting based on the acclaim and description of the IP:

"The tale takes place in the seventh century and draws its narrative power from the imaginary world of magic spells and legends, where men and gods still mix. More than a simple adventure story, this series is a true apology for freedom and the fight against the arbitrary, because what stands out most in Thorgal's personality is his deep sense of humanity..."

NEWS SOURCE:ppe.pl

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

