Pokemon Company made a record $1.1 billion in 2020

The Pokemon Company earned a record $1.1 billion in 2020 thanks to pandemic spending surges in Pokemon Go and console titles.

Japanese games-maker The Pokemon Company has generated over $1 billion in net revenues in 2020 thanks to pandemic surge spending.

According to analyst Dr. Serkan Toto, The Pokemon Company made a whopping $1.1 billion in net revenues last year. Dr. Toto spotted the earnings on the Kanpo Official Gazette and notes The Pokemon Company is a privately-held organization that doesn't reveal its earnings results or details on its metrics to the public.

The earnings data is very brief and outlines key metrics like sales, operating and total profits. In 2020, The Pokemon Company made $1.1 billion in net revenue, $170 million in net profits, and $245 million in operating profit.

Exact breakdowns of these earnings aren't available, but we do know that Pokemon Sword and Shield sold roughly 3.73 million copies from April 2020 through March 31, 2021.

Analyst firms SuperData and Sensor Tower both report that Pokemon Go generated a record-breaking $1 billion in 2020. Niantic, the developer behind Pokemon Go, does business with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. Nintendo also has investments into The Pokemon Company.

Earnings will likely soar is The Pokemon Company and Nintendo prepare to release two major Pokemon games: the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl duo in November 2021 and Pokemon Legends Arceus in January 2022.