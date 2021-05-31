Yes, Far Cry 6's guerrilla revolution is political, Ubisoft says

Ubisoft responds to the heated Far Cry 6 controversy by saying that yes, the game's guerrilla revolution themes are political.

A bit ago, Far Cry 6 narrative director Navid Khavari told The Gamer that Ubisoft "doesn't want to make a political statement about what's happening in Cuba specifically." This kicked off a heated controversy. Now the developer clarifies that yes, Far Cry 6 is indeed political.

"A story about a modern revolution must be. There are hard, relevant discussions in Far Cry 6 about the conditions that lead to the rise of fascism in a nation, the costs of imperialism, forced labor, the need for free-and-fair elections, LGBTQ+ rights, and more within the context of Yara, a fictional island in the Caribbean," Khavari said.

"My goal was to empower our team to be fearless in the story we were telling, and we worked incredibly hard to do this over the last five years. We also tried to be very careful about how we approached our inspirations, which include Cuba, but also other countries around the world that have experienced political revolutions in their histories."

It's good that Ubisoft issued this statement. Far Cry 6 was obviously political from the start; the game is literally about guerrilla revolution set in a Cuba-inspired island-nation where players have to rebel and make tactical alliances to unify an entire nation to free itself of a ruthless dictator.

The pre-gameplay countdown footage for Far Cry 6 showed flags--one for Castillo's Leon nation and the other for the Libertad rebels--and chronicled the eventual social decline of a tropical nation.

Far Cry 6 releases October 7, 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also coming to next-gen consoles, and anyone who buys a current-gen copy gets a next-gen version free of charge.

Check out the official website here