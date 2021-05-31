AMD Radeon RX 6800M: mobile RDNA 2 runs Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p 60FPS

AMD has just announced its new Radeon RX 6000M series of mobile RDNA 2 graphics cards, with the flagship Radeon RX 6800M leading the pack.

The new Radeon RX 6800M will find its way inside of next-gen gaming laptops over the coming months, offering 40 Compute Units (compared to 72 CUs on the desktop RX 6800 XT). The GPU has a Game Clock of up to 2300MHz, while AMD packs in 12GB of GDDR6 memory and 96MB of Infinity Cache.

This isn't much of a cut down from the desktop Radeon RX 6800 XT which has 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 128MB of Infinity Cache. Not bad AMD... not bad at all. As for performance, AMD is wanting to nail the 1440p max settings market and the Radeon RX 6800M does just that.

AMD's own internal benchmarks see the Radeon RX 6800M inside of the new ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla at around 70FPS average, Cyberpunk 2077 at around 75FPS average, Dirt 5 at over 80FPS average, and the newly-released Resident Evil: Village at 140FPS average... all at 1440p and all with max settings.

AMD compared this to a 2019 gaming laptop with its competitors GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card inside, and it is 1.4x to 1.7x better in performance across these titles.

The Radeon RX 6800M is even better in popular games including Battlefield V, Overwatch, Apex Legends, World of Warcraft, DOTA 2, CS:GO, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Valorant... all offering 1440p max settings and 120FPS minimum. Valorant is pumping away at 417FPS on the Radeon RX 6800M... pretty impressive.

Even in the latest AAA games the new mobile RDNA 2 design is holding up, with the flagship Radeon RX 6800M keeping up against the GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards in games like Borderlands 3, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

What's the use of a new gaming laptop if the battery sucks? AMD has some great improvements here, thanks to the use of a 7nm CPU and 7nm GPU we're looking at much better FPS against a competing GeForce RTX 3080 (with less VRAM, too... just 8GB compared to 12GB on the RX 6800M) gaming laptop.