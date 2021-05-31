Tune into AMD's Computex 2021 keynote here, expect a lot of news

AMD will kick off its Computex 2021 keynote later today, with new Ryzen CPUs, new Radeon GPUs, new mobile Radeon GPUs, and more!

Normally I'd be sitting in one of those uncomfortable chairs in the middle of Taipei, Taiwan for the annual Computex -- one of the best, most fun times for being a nerd (and work) but this year... all virtual. AMD won't be in Taiwan either, no one will, and will host their virtual Computex 2021 keynote later tonight US time.

You can stream it live in the YouTube link above, with AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su to take the virtual stage and announce new products in both CPU and GPU divisions, and more. AMD themed the keynote itself "AMD Accelerating - The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem".

AMD will most likely talk about it's next-gen mobile RDNA 2 graphics cards, its next-gen RDNA 3 architecture, the new Radeon PRO graphics cards, and more. We could expect a new next-gen Ryzen Threadripper codenamed Chagall, powered by the new Zen 3 architecture.

Dr. Lisa Su explains: "The past year has shown us the important role high-performance computing plays in our daily lives - from the way we work to the way we learn and play. At this year's COMPUTEX, AMD will share how we accelerate innovation with our ecosystem partners to deliver a leadership product portfolio".