All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Tune into AMD's Computex 2021 keynote here, expect a lot of news

AMD will kick off its Computex 2021 keynote later today, with new Ryzen CPUs, new Radeon GPUs, new mobile Radeon GPUs, and more!

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 31 2021 3:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Normally I'd be sitting in one of those uncomfortable chairs in the middle of Taipei, Taiwan for the annual Computex -- one of the best, most fun times for being a nerd (and work) but this year... all virtual. AMD won't be in Taiwan either, no one will, and will host their virtual Computex 2021 keynote later tonight US time.

You can stream it live in the YouTube link above, with AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su to take the virtual stage and announce new products in both CPU and GPU divisions, and more. AMD themed the keynote itself "AMD Accelerating - The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem".

AMD will most likely talk about it's next-gen mobile RDNA 2 graphics cards, its next-gen RDNA 3 architecture, the new Radeon PRO graphics cards, and more. We could expect a new next-gen Ryzen Threadripper codenamed Chagall, powered by the new Zen 3 architecture.

Dr. Lisa Su explains: "The past year has shown us the important role high-performance computing plays in our daily lives - from the way we work to the way we learn and play. At this year's COMPUTEX, AMD will share how we accelerate innovation with our ecosystem partners to deliver a leadership product portfolio".

Tune into AMD's Computex 2021 keynote here, expect a lot of news 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5900X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$681.99
$683.00$679.99$734.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2021 at 2:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.