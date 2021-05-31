SpaceX celebrates the anniversary of its 1st human spaceflight mission

SpaceX is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its first human spaceflight mission that took NASA astronauts to the ISS.

SpaceX is celebrating its monumental achievement of being the first company to launch NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) with a commercial rocket.

One year ago today, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were transported to the International Space Station (ISS) by SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship. The trip took 19 hours and marked the first time a US spacecraft has docked with the ISS since NASA retired its shuttle fleet back in 2011. Additionally, SpaceX's successful mission marked the first time a manned commercial spacecraft has

docked with the ISS.

Hurley, commander of the Dragon capsule, congratulated NASA and SpaceX, saying, "It's been a real honor to be just a small part of this nine-year year endeavor since the last time United States spaceship has docked with the International Space Station." In celebration of these achievements, SpaceX has re-posted an emotional video that was posted to its YouTube channel back in September 2020. Check it out above.