Taxi service to be flying UFO-like aircrafts for city-to-city travel

Two electric vertical takeoff and landing (eTVOL) startup companies are planning on revolutionalizing the taxi service industry with a 2-7 seater aircraft, but now a new startup called Kelekona is planning on building a larger 40-passenger aircraft for city-to-city travel. The proposed aircraft from Kelekona would be able to carry 40 passengers or 10,000 lb of cargo over a 330-mile trip between LA and San Francisco in an hour.

Kelekona explains that "a combination of stereo cameras and radar give Kelekona 100 miles of added environmental awareness for detection and avoidance from unknown aircraft, birdstrike, weather anomalies, and uncharted physical infrastructure." As you can probably imagine, if Kelekona's aircraft manages to reach the skies, there will be a slew of freshly false UFO sightings reported by residents. If you are interested in reading more about Kelekona's upcoming aircraft, check out this link here.