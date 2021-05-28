All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Taxi service to be flying UFO-like aircrafts for city-to-city travel

Taxi services are expected to become flying UFO-like aircrafts that transport around 40 passengers from one city to another.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, May 28 2021 5:34 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, May 28 2021 6:49 AM CDT
Eventually, taxi services plan on introducing UFO-like aircraft that would carry people from one city to another.

Two electric vertical takeoff and landing (eTVOL) startup companies are planning on revolutionalizing the taxi service industry with a 2-7 seater aircraft, but now a new startup called Kelekona is planning on building a larger 40-passenger aircraft for city-to-city travel. The proposed aircraft from Kelekona would be able to carry 40 passengers or 10,000 lb of cargo over a 330-mile trip between LA and San Francisco in an hour.

Kelekona explains that "a combination of stereo cameras and radar give Kelekona 100 miles of added environmental awareness for detection and avoidance from unknown aircraft, birdstrike, weather anomalies, and uncharted physical infrastructure." As you can probably imagine, if Kelekona's aircraft manages to reach the skies, there will be a slew of freshly false UFO sightings reported by residents. If you are interested in reading more about Kelekona's upcoming aircraft, check out this link here.

Taxi service to be flying UFO-like aircrafts for city-to-city travel 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

